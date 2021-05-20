Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.65% of Pool worth $97,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Pool by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total value of $4,142,670.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,387,409.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,916 shares of company stock valued at $20,984,285 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $427.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.61 and a beta of 0.72. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $229.18 and a twelve month high of $449.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $400.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.09.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POOL. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.50.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

