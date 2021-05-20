Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,343,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.70% of American Campus Communities worth $100,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,528,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 834,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,701,000 after purchasing an additional 61,772 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,889,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,507,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,765,000 after purchasing an additional 274,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 183,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

ACC stock opened at $45.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.08, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $47.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.76.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In other news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

