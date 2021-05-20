Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 849,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 31,810 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.65% of Darden Restaurants worth $101,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $176,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,226 shares of company stock worth $21,815,605 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI opened at $139.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.79, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.68 and a twelve month high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.46%.

DRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

