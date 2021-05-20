Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 135,164 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,555,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 135,164 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.14% of Provident Financial Services worth $99,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 78,817 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 17,914 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 46,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $50,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,955.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,808 shares of company stock valued at $214,708 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of PFS opened at $24.95 on Thursday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $25.70. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.94.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.37 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

