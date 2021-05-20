Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 141,084 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,765,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 141,084 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.64% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $97,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 59,672 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 458.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 108,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANF opened at $40.54 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $43.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average of $27.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,522,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,182,555.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,984.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ANF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

