Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 4,306 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.48% of MarketAxess worth $103,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MarketAxess by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,665,000 after purchasing an additional 530,363 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,273,000. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,077,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,279,000 after purchasing an additional 237,394 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in MarketAxess by 33,882.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,484,000 after purchasing an additional 128,414 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total transaction of $1,340,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at $33,111,408.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total value of $1,912,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $9,888,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,503 shares of company stock worth $16,349,840 over the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKTX opened at $443.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $496.51 and a 200 day moving average of $530.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.04 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $431.19 and a 52-week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.89%.

MKTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $570.67.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

