Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 44,604 Shares of FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,928,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,604 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.90% of FBL Financial Group worth $101,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FFG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FBL Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $8,160,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FBL Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,138,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FBL Financial Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. 27.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FFG. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of FBL Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised FBL Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE:FFG opened at $60.82 on Thursday. FBL Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $60.98. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.71 and its 200 day moving average is $55.40.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.16. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 10.92%. Analysts expect that FBL Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from FBL Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. FBL Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.79%.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

