Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 45,150 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,825,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,150 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.79% of Arcosa worth $100,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth about $1,868,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth about $4,767,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,082 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACA. G.Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcosa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

NYSE:ACA opened at $60.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.28. Arcosa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.32 and a fifty-two week high of $68.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

