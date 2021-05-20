Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 60,732 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,539,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.13% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $101,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

PFSI stock opened at $61.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.22. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.77 and a 1-year high of $70.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.55.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 16.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $971,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $80,077.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,375,447 shares of company stock worth $84,870,027 and sold 431,660 shares worth $25,998,012. Corporate insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

