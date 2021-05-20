Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,314,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,733 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.33% of EnPro Industries worth $99,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnPro Industries stock opened at $91.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.30 and a twelve month high of $96.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 40.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Sidoti initiated coverage on EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director John Humphrey bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.37 per share, for a total transaction of $208,425.00. Also, Director Thomas M. Botts bought 2,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,788.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,994.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,857 shares of company stock worth $428,790. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

