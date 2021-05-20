Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.25% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $96,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,658.52.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,685,033.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total value of $4,111,445.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,238,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,646 shares of company stock valued at $15,066,134. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,307.19 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $964.50 and a 52-week high of $1,579.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,458.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1,410.12. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.36, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

