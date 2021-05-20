Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,673,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,796 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.67% of Sonoco Products worth $99,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SON. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 341,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,255,000 after purchasing an additional 125,703 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

SON opened at $67.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $47.75 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.20.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

In related news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $489,511.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,068.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $52,404.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,680 shares of company stock worth $789,084 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.