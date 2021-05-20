Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Upgraded at Erste Group

Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) was upgraded by Erste Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DNOPY stock opened at $32.75 on Thursday. Dino Polska has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.71.

About Dino Polska

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of products, including fruit and vegetable, dairy, meat, and bakery, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; dry grocery products, beverages, alcohol, and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, such as cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food, and small household appliance products.

