Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Upgraded at Erste Group

Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) was upgraded by Erste Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
DNOPY stock opened at $32.75 on Thursday. Dino Polska has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.71.
About Dino Polska
