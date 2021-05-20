Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Price Target Cut to GBX 331 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its price target dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 332 ($4.34) to GBX 331 ($4.32) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.09% from the stock’s previous close.

DLG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.16) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 343.40 ($4.49).

Direct Line Insurance Group stock traded up GBX 6.07 ($0.08) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 297.97 ($3.89). 6,207,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,656,328. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 299.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 306.91. The firm has a market cap of £4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 259.20 ($3.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

