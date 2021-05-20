Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $9,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.13.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $114.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $121.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

