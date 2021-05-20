Distell Group (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF)’s share price rose 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.28. Approximately 4,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 3,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.01.

About Distell Group (OTCMKTS:DSTZF)

Distell Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and markets wines, spirits, ciders, and other ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers its products primarily under the Alto, Scottish Leader, Black Bottle, Bunnahabhain, Tobermory, Deanston, Ledaig, Cruz Vodka, Kibao, Kingfisher, Caprice Wines, Hunter's Choice, Altar Wines, and Yatta Juice brands.

