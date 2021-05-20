Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) Shares Down 1%

Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) shares traded down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.09 and last traded at $27.09. 4,388 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 6,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.36.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF stock. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

