Doctors Coin (DRS) Reaches Market Cap of $137.38 Million

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Doctors Coin has a total market cap of $137.38 million and approximately $753,262.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Doctors Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001518 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Doctors Coin has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00065124 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000080 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

DRS is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

