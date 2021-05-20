Dollar Tree (DLTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect Dollar Tree to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dollar Tree to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $108.79 on Thursday. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $78.82 and a 1 year high of $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.25. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.61.

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $1,382,528.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,404,940.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,911. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

