Domo (DOMO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect Domo to post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $56.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, analysts expect Domo to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Domo alerts:

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $56.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.18. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 3.07. Domo has a twelve month low of $23.79 and a twelve month high of $79.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOMO shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Domo from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.