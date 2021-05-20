Domo (DOMO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect Domo to post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $56.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, analysts expect Domo to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $56.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.18. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 3.07. Domo has a twelve month low of $23.79 and a twelve month high of $79.00.
Domo Company Profile
Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.
Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.