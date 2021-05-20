dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $181.39

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 181.39 ($2.37) and traded as high as GBX 199.80 ($2.61). dotdigital Group shares last traded at GBX 193.80 ($2.53), with a volume of 1,857,602 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of dotdigital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 181.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 167.68. The company has a market cap of £577.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

