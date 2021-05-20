Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.58

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.58 and traded as high as C$21.95. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$21.77, with a volume of 110,014 shares traded.

D.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.58.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

