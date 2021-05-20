Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.47

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$24.47 and last traded at C$24.32, with a volume of 38088 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.15.

Several research firms have issued reports on DRM. TD Securities increased their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.97. The stock has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.39.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$48.64 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 1.4400001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Dream Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.48%.

About Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

