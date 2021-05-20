Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.75.

DRVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000.

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $28.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.82. Driven Brands has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $35.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $329.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

