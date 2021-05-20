DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $382.97

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 382.97 ($5.00) and traded as high as GBX 422 ($5.51). DS Smith shares last traded at GBX 416.40 ($5.44), with a volume of 2,263,593 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on shares of DS Smith in a report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 349 ($4.56).

Get DS Smith alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 418.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 382.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.23, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of £5.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th.

DS Smith Company Profile (LON:SMDS)

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.