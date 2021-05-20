DT Investment Partners LLC Acquires 19,525 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,525 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.7% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $25,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,228,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,454,000 after acquiring an additional 628,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121,408 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after acquiring an additional 266,667 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,346,000 after buying an additional 1,697,349 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.91. 8,063,130 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.74. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

