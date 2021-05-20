DT Investment Partners LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,304 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after acquiring an additional 557,891 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $326,661,000 after acquiring an additional 404,133 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after acquiring an additional 401,671 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,009,212,000 after acquiring an additional 344,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.37.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $3.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $233.90. 50,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,902. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $178.88 and a 1-year high of $238.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.16. The firm has a market cap of $174.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

