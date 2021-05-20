DT Investment Partners LLC Has $23.54 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 3.4% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. DT Investment Partners LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $23,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,478,000 after acquiring an additional 444,372 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,597 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,228,000 after purchasing an additional 78,122 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,397,000 after buying an additional 497,355 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,087,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,261,000 after buying an additional 139,300 shares during the period.

IWB traded up $3.06 on Thursday, hitting $234.38. 24,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,355. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.77. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $162.41 and a one year high of $238.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

