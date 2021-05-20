DT Investment Partners LLC Has $38.88 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

DT Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,171 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 5.6% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $38,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $51.88. 257,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,625,152. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.75 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.27.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.