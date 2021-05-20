DT Investment Partners LLC Sells 8,040 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

DT Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,993 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 8,040 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up 0.9% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $466,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $492,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 40.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 252,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,352,000 after purchasing an additional 72,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on COP. Argus increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $55.31. The company had a trading volume of 150,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,428,692. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a PE ratio of -49.19, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.