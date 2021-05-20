DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $7,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 10,272.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

In related news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David A. Thomas acquired 395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE stock opened at $138.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.82 and a 1 year high of $145.43.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

