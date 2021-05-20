DubaiCoin (DBIX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,008.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $515,102.85 and $1,008.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded down 33.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00060823 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00031551 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00011973 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005625 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

