Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Given New GBX 1,750 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s current price.

DNLM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dunelm Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,417.50 ($18.52).

Dunelm Group stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,551 ($20.26). 300,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,406. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,419.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,293.45. Dunelm Group has a 52 week low of GBX 938.50 ($12.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The company has a market capitalization of £3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02.

In other news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,286 ($16.80), for a total transaction of £137,602 ($179,777.89).

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

