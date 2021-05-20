Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,775 by Analysts at Barclays

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.44% from the company’s previous close.

DNLM has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dunelm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,509 ($19.72).

Shares of DNLM traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,551 ($20.26). 300,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,406. Dunelm Group has a 1-year low of GBX 938.50 ($12.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02. The company has a market capitalization of £3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 28.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,419.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,293.45.

In related news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,286 ($16.80), for a total value of £137,602 ($179,777.89).

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

