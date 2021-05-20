Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,775 by Analysts at Barclays

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.44% from the company’s previous close.
DNLM has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dunelm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,509 ($19.72).
Shares of DNLM traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,551 ($20.26). 300,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,406. Dunelm Group has a 1-year low of GBX 938.50 ($12.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02. The company has a market capitalization of £3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 28.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,419.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,293.45.
About Dunelm Group
Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
