Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,750

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on DNLM. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt increased their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,509 ($19.72).

Dunelm Group stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,551 ($20.26). The company had a trading volume of 300,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,406. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02. Dunelm Group has a 12-month low of GBX 938.50 ($12.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,419.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,293.45. The company has a market capitalization of £3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83.

In related news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,286 ($16.80), for a total value of £137,602 ($179,777.89).

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

