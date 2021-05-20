Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,750

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on DNLM. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt increased their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,509 ($19.72).
Dunelm Group stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,551 ($20.26). The company had a trading volume of 300,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,406. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02. Dunelm Group has a 12-month low of GBX 938.50 ($12.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,419.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,293.45. The company has a market capitalization of £3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83.
About Dunelm Group
Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
