DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 75.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 335,768 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $8,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 280.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.47.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DD stock opened at $84.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.60. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.70 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.42.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 14.73% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

