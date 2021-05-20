DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) SVP Sells $944,582.40 in Stock

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DD opened at $84.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.60. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.70 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $624,333,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,748,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,724,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 918.8% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,849,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,936,000 after buying an additional 1,668,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DD. Bank of America lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.47.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

