DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.94

Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.94 and traded as high as $12.19. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 19,024 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSM. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 65,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 304,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

