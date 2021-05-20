Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 66.7% in the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,530,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 99.7% in the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 3,204,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 21.2% in the first quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 583,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 102,111 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $5,484,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 585.1% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 73,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 62,992 shares during the period. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 81.20, a quick ratio of 81.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Dyne Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $32.31.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

