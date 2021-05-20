E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.76

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.76 and last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 8549 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETWO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Loews Corp purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides end-to-end and cloud-based supply chain management SaaS platform worldwide. The company's software solutions orchestrate complex global supply chains and drive compelling value and ROI for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing, and supply management.

