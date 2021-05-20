EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.97

EACO Co. (OTCMKTS:EACO) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.97 and traded as low as $16.30. EACO shares last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 226 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $79.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.97.

EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EACO had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $55.75 million for the quarter.

EACO Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Bisco Industries, Inc, distributes and sells electronic components and fasteners primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers electronic components, including spacers and standoffs, card guides and ejectors, component holders and fuses, circuit board connectors, and cable components, as well as various fasteners and hardware products.

