Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $139.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $62.46 and a 1 year high of $153.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

In other news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $388,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $437,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,845.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,060. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

