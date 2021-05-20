East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,902,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 209,781 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.34% of East West Bancorp worth $96,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,748,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,038,000 after acquiring an additional 187,280 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,227 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,082,000 after purchasing an additional 941,966 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,794,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,717,000 after purchasing an additional 469,933 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,094,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,234,000 after purchasing an additional 51,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Compass Point upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

In other news, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,757.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,013 shares of company stock valued at $311,959 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $76.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.74 and a 200 day moving average of $62.68.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

