Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.38

Shares of Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.38 and traded as high as C$0.40. Eastern Platinum shares last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 8,200 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.91 million and a PE ratio of -48.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.38.

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$20.62 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Eastern Platinum Limited will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds interests in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex (BCX); a 87% interest in the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the BCX; and a 93.4% interest in the Spitzkop project located on the eastern limb of the BCX.

