Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ:EBIX opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.71. Ebix has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $839.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.70.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.26). Ebix had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

