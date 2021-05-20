EchoLink Trading Down 29.6% Over Last Week (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One EchoLink coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $113,236.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00075657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00017912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $481.56 or 0.01187565 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00060322 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,021.44 or 0.09917284 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

