Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $5.99 Million in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 85,353 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,989,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 248.0% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.19.

ORCL stock opened at $78.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $227.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.98. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $50.91 and a one year high of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

