Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 80,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,207,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DD opened at $84.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.60. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.70 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.42.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 14.73% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.47.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

