Edgestream Partners L.P. Trims Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 81.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,281 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 58,693 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 76,947.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,076,228,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,451,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,930 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $523,815,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,394,117,000 after acquiring an additional 871,896 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $562.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $586.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $548.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.84.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

