Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.620-2.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
EPC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.85. 12,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,419. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.09 and its 200 day moving average is $35.79. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $45.47.
Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on EPC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.33.
About Edgewell Personal Care
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
