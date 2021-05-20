Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.620-2.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EPC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.85. 12,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,419. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.09 and its 200 day moving average is $35.79. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $45.47.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EPC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.33.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.